HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HUBER+SUHNER and Aurora Networks join forces to help Vodafone Germany develop a next-generation network



24.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST



24.03.2026 HUBER+SUHNER and Aurora Networks, a Vistance Networks business, are collaborating on a next-generation Remote PHY solution which will provide multi-gigabit service enablement, long-term support and sustainable expansion of the Vodafone cable network in Germany. The two technology companies will assist Vodafone, a leading global provider of telecoms services, with the adoption of enhanced, field-proven and innovative Distributed Access Architecture and Virtual CMTS technologies.



Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) enables the evolution of cable networks by maximizing existing Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) infrastructure. DAA improves internet speed and reliability by moving some of the network processing closer to the user, rather than keeping it centralized, which results in a smoother and faster online experience.



This latest technology provides excellent scalability and upgradability, as well as a simplified migration path with lower operational costs allowing subscribers to more seamlessly experience enriched connectivity and all its benefits.



"We are excited to be working with Aurora Networks and HUBER+SUHNER," stated Michael Rabes, Director of Fixed Access Engineering at Vodafone Germany. "The collaboration with Aurora Networks and HUBER+SUHNER is long-term and promotes future cooperation. The DAA and vCMTS technologies have been deployed in the live network. Our joint efforts will help Vodafone deliver a reliable and high-quality cable network assuring the best user experience to its customers today and in the future."



Aurora Networks, a global leader in network connectivity, brings to this partnership the virtual CMTS (vCCAP Evo™) and QAM video solutions. Additionally, Aurora Networks is the prime end-to-end DAA solution system integrator leveraging extensive domain expertise in the adoption and migration of HFC toward DAA networks.



Aurora Networks vCCAP Evo and QAM video solutions offer an agile, flexible and efficient approach to introducing new network services in Vodafone's cable access network, providing a much higher density and capacity than hardware-based CMTS platforms. This agility includes centralized, automated provisioning, configuration, and monitoring of DAA devices across the network. By running on commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, Aurora Networks vCCAP Evo and QAM video solutions enable Vodafone to benefit from reduced rack space requirements, as well as energy and cost savings in the headend.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Vodafone to our expanding roster of global operators that have adopted vCCAP Evo,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & President, Aurora Networks. "vCCAP Evo will enable Vodafone to significantly optimize the performance of its network, deliver multi-gigabit services to subscribers and to realize significant energy and cost savings in the headend. By choosing Aurora Networks as the end-to-end DAA solution system integrator, Vodafone will benefit from the extensive and diverse expertise of our Professional Services team who have helped network operators design, deploy, expand, and evolve their networks for more than two decades.”



HUBER+SUHNER, a global provider of innovative and high-quality data and power connectivity solutions, will provide next-generation Remote PHY devices with full software interoperability to strengthen Vodafone's network.



“This partnership is an important continuation of our support as the cable network solution provider for Vodafone,” added Jürgen Walter, COO Communication Segment, HUBER+SUHNER. “Many analogue optical and RF technology solutions from HUBER+SUHNER have helped evolve Vodafone’s cable network during the past decades. We look forward to using our deep and mature knowhow to further increase network quality and performance for Vodafone’s cable network customers in Germany.”

HUBER+SUHNER AG Vistance Networks Christiane Jelinek Media: Luke Hamer / IR: Jenny Thompson Chief Communications Officer luke.hamer@vistancenetworks.com Tumbelenstrasse 20 jenny.thompson@vistancenetworks.com 8330 Pfäffikon ZH Switzerland +41 44 952 25 60 pressoffice@hubersuhner.com hubersuhner.com

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