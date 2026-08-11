HUYA Reports Net Income In Q2

(RTTNews) - HUYA (HUYA) reported net income attributable to HUYA of RMB 1.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of RMB 5.5 million for the same period of 2025. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.01 compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 0.02. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA was RMB 36.4 million, compared with RMB 47.5 million for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.16 compared to net income per ADS of RMB 0.21.

Total net revenues increased by 11.0% to RMB 1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2026, from RMB 1.57 billion for the same period of 2025. Game-related services, advertising and other revenues increased by 54.1% to RMB 637.9 million for the second quarter of 2026. The company said the increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from in-game item sales and advertising, as well as the contribution from the commercialization of Goose Goose Duck mobile.

On August 7, 2026, the board of directors authorized an increase of $50 million to the authorized repurchase amount under the existing share repurchase program originally adopted on March 18, 2026. Following the increase, the total authorized repurchase amount under the 2026 Share Repurchase Program is $100 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, HUYA shares are down 0.71 percent to $2.4226.

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