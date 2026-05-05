IDEXX Laboratories Boost FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.45 to $14.90 per share on revenues between $4.675 billion and $4.760 billion, with revenue growth of 8.6 to 10.6 percent and organic revenue growth of 7.7 to 9.7 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $14.29 to $14.80 per share on revenues between $4.632 billion and $4.720 billion, with revenue growth of 7.6 to 9.6 percent and organic revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, IDXX is trading on the Nasdaq at $564.99, up $1.87 or 0.33 percent.

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