IDEXX Laboratories Slashes FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) lowered its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.31 to $10.59 per share on revenues between $3.885 billion and $3.945 billion, with revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 6.2 to 7.8 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $10.82 to $11.20 per share on revenues between $3.895 billion and $3.965 billion, with revenue growth of 6.5 to 8.5 percent and organic revenue growth of 7.0 to 9.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.05 per share on revenues of $3.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com