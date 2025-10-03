Infosys To Help Telenor Shared Services Streamline HR Operations

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services, a global business services organization that provides systems, services, and support to Telenor Group. Infosys will help Telenor Shared Services standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience through implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management.

Infosys will help TSS streamline HR operations and unify its Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management, and Projects Portfolio Management on a single platform.

Upendra Kohli, EVP - Communication, Media and Technology - Americas & Europe, Infosys, said: "By leveraging our deep Oracle expertise, we have overcome significant data and system integration challenges to deliver a modern, unified HR platform."