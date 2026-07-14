Instacart Partners With Tractor Supply For Same-day Rural Delivery

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc. (CART), with the registered corporate name Instacart, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), a rural lifestyle retailer, to offer same-day delivery from more than 2,400 Tractor Supply stores.

The service, available through the Instacart app and website, will include pet supplies, livestock feed, farm and ranch products, garden essentials, tools and hardware, with delivery in as fast as one hour and no markups.

Tractor Supply, which operates stores in communities often miles from urban centers, said the partnership would make it easier for customers to access everyday essentials.

Tractor Supply said the deal introduces its products to millions of Instacart users and adds another way for customers to shop its assortment.

Instacart partners with more than 2,200 retail banners in North America.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Maplebear Inc. are currently losing 0.72 percent, changing hands at $47.93.

Tractor Supply Company shares are currently trading 0.56 percent lower at $30.07 on the Nasdaq.