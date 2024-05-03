|
03.05.2024 21:42:03
Instagram Introduces New Stickers For Stories That You Can Interact With
(RTTNews) - Instagram has recently introduced an array of exciting new features for its Stories, aimed at enhancing user experience and encouraging more interactivity on the platform.
One of the most notable additions is the "Reveal" feature, which allows users to blur the contents of a story post and create a hint about it. To utilize this feature, users must tap the stickers icon while creating a Story and select the "Reveal" option. This new feature prompts friends to send a direct message to the user if they want to view the contents of the blurred story.
Another innovative feature that Instagram has introduced is the "Add Yours Music" sticker for Stories, which allows users to share a song that reflects their mood and encourages followers to do the same. This new feature expands on Instagram's "Add yours" sticker, which enables users to respond to other users' Stories with their own based on a prompt or topic. Additionally, Instagram has partnered with Dua Lipa to promote her new album, Radical Optimism. Many of the songs from the album are available for use in this way, and the artist herself has been posting Stories with Add Your Music stickers.
Finally, Instagram has also added the "Frames" feature, which allows users to transform a photo into a virtual polaroid that starts gray and can be viewed by shaking the phone.
These new enhancements are part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to improve its platform and address concerns raised by some users regarding the algorithm's impact on their reach. The platform has also made recent adjustments to its ranking systems to amplify content from smaller, original creators, giving them greater visibility and opportunities to grow their following.
