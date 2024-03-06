Instagram Rolls Out Six New Features

(RTTNews) - Instagram messaging just got better with six new features recently added by Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

These features include the ability to edit messages, pin chats at the top of the inbox, toggle read receipts, mark stickers as favorites in a chat, reply to messages with photos, videos, voice messages, GIFs, stickers, and new themes for chats. According to the Daily Mail, Instagram users can now enjoy an enhanced messaging experience with these new features.

With the new editing feature, you can now edit a message on Instagram within 15 minutes of sending it. This feature will come in handy when you want to correct a typographical error or make changes to the message to make it sound better. To edit a message, press and hold the message you want to modify and select the 'Edit' option.

Besides editing, users can also pin up to three 1:1 or group chats. This feature allows you to prioritize your conversations by pinning them at the top of your inbox. To pin a chat, press and hold the chat you want to pin or swipe left on the chat and select the 'Pin' option.

Moreover, Meta has added the ability to turn off read receipts for all or selected chats. To turn off read receipts for all messages, go to Settings - Messages - story replies - Show read receipts and turn off the feature.

Additionally, you can now mark stickers as favorites in a chat, after which they will appear at the top of the sticker section, for easy access. Moreover, you can reply to messages with photos, videos, voice messages, GIFs, and stickers. To reply using the new options, press and hold a message, select the 'Reply' option, and select the kind of media you want to reply with.

Lastly, Instagram has added multiple new chat themes to the platform, including Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. These new features are now available for both Android and iOS users.