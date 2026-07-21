Interactive Brokers Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072
|
21.07.2026 22:29:52
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $312 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310 million or $0.69 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $1.896 billion from $1.480 billion last year.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $312 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.896 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!