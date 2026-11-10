Interactive Brokers Group vs. Nu: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors seeking growth in the financial landscape often weigh established global platforms against disruptive digital leaders. Choosing between Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Nu (NYSE:NU) depends on your specific goals.

Interactive Brokers Group serves professional and active traders worldwide with sophisticated, automated tools. Nu, meanwhile, is revolutionizing banking in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia through its digital-first platform. Both companies occupy distinct niches, providing different avenues for long-term growth and geographic diversification.

Interactive Brokers Group operates an automated global electronic brokerage providing direct-access trade execution and clearing services. It serves roughly 5.5 million client accounts, including hedge funds, mutual funds, and individual investors, across 175 market centers in 40 countries. This brokerage giant is a staple among financial stocks due to its global reach and low customer concentration, with no single client representing more than 2% of commissions.

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