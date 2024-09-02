|
Interroll announces earlier start date for new Chief Operating Officer
Interroll Holding AG
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, September 02nd, 2024
Interroll is pleased to announce that Alp Ayhan Demirel, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), was able to assume his new role earlier than originally planned on September 02nd, 2024.
Alp Ayhan, who was initially set to start on 01st October 2024, brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record. This accelerated timeline reflects Interroll’s commitment to driving growth and operational excellence.
“We are very pleased that Alp Ayhan can join us earlier,” said Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO. “His leadership and expertise will be essential as we advance our strategic priorities and continue to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders.”
