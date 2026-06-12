Interroll Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approve all proposals

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 12, 2026. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on June 12, 2026, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2025 was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year.

In two separate votes, shareholders approved the proposed maximum total remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2026 Annual General Meeting to the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2026.

The shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposals, confirming both the re-election of all existing members, including the re-election of Paul Zumbühl as Chairman, and the election of Ms. Barbara Bergmeier and Mr. David Kurmann with a very high level of support. This strong endorsement reflects confidence in the strategic strengthening of its competencies through its expansion to seven members.

The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors