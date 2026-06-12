INTERROLL Aktie

INTERROLL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907155 / ISIN: CH0006372897

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12.06.2026 17:45:04

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approve all proposals

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approve all proposals

12.06.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 12, 2026. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on June 12, 2026, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2025 was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year.

In two separate votes, shareholders approved the proposed maximum total remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2026 Annual General Meeting to the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2026.

The shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposals, confirming both the re-election of all existing members, including the re-election of Paul Zumbühl as Chairman, and the election of Ms. Barbara Bergmeier and Mr. David Kurmann with a very high level of support. This strong endorsement reflects confidence in the strategic strengthening of its competencies through its expansion to seven members. 

The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

Investor contact: 

Heinz Hössli
CFO
Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland
+41 91 850 25 44
investors.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com

Financial calendar
June 16, 2026    Dividend ex-date
June 18, 2026    Dividend payment date
July 31, 2026      Publication of Half-Year Report 2026 and Audio Webcast


Interroll shares 
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll
The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed 
on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters, as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 operating companies with sales of CHF 514.2 million and around 2,400 employees (average number of employees (FTE) in 2025).


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2345406

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345406  12.06.2026 CET/CEST

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