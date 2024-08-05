05.08.2024 13:30:18

Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 half-year results webcast

Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 half-year results webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 09:30 – 10:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann Group will publish its 2024 half-year results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations


Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
