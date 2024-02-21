21.02.2024 13:36:57

IONIS PHARMA Q4 Loss Narrows, Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (IONS) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$52 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113.8% to $325 million from $152 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, the company expects annual revenue of over $575 million. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to generate revenue of $636.36 million, for the year.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$9 Mln. vs. -$52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.06 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $325 Mln vs. $152 Mln last year.

