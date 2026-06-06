Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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06.06.2026 21:03:00

Is Amazon Stock a Buy Right Now?

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped more than 3% on Friday. This builds on a pullback in the stock over the last week, which has left shares down more than 9% over the past 5 trading days.The stock's slide, which comes along with a broader sell-off in chip stocks on Thursday and Friday, presents a timely question for investors: With the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom showing no signs of cooling, is Amazon stock still a buy?A strong case can be made for buying Amazon stock here. While the bull case still starts with its fast-growing cloud computing business, there are other reasons to get excited about Amazon's long-term potential as well. Alongside its cloud computing business, Amazon's advertising and retail profitability are also climbing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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