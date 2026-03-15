American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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15.03.2026 21:15:00
Is American Express Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Investors have cheered for the success of American Express (NYSE: AXP). In the past five years, shares in the premium credit card company have produced a total return of 124% (as of March 10), lifted by steady financial gains. However, the market has tanked the share price 18% just this year.There might be fears about the negative impact artificial intelligence will have on the job market and consumer spending behavior. The latest research from The Motley Fool highlights how professions that handle repetitive tasks are at risk of being automated over the next decade.The worries for American Express seem overblown right now, though. The best investors consider opportunities not based on the latest news but with a long-term mindset. Does this stock have what it takes to be a millionaire maker?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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