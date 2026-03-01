Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
01.03.2026 23:15:00
Is Costco Stock a Long-Term Buy?
Investors should realize that owning boring businesses can still lead to fantastic returns. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is proof. In the past decade, its shares have produced a total return of 662% (as of Feb. 26), more than doubling the S&P 500's comparable performance.Is this top retail stock a long-term buy? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
