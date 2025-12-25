Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
26.12.2025 00:10:00
Is Costco Stock a Multimillionaire Maker?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has delighted shoppers for years with its dirt cheap prices on everything needed to keep a household running -- from food and other essentials to electronics. How does Costco manage to offer such deals? The company buys items in bulk, so it benefits from low prices -- and that means Costco doesn't have to charge high prices to make a profit on sales.The company's popularity has increased over time, resulting in a strong track record of earnings growth. Meanwhile, investors have taken notice, and this means the stock also has advanced over the years. Costco has helped many along the road to wealth -- but today, is this stock a multimillionaire maker? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.12.25
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25