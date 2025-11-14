Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
14.11.2025 14:50:00
Is Ford Shifting Its EV Strategy Already?
Just two months ago, Ford (NYSE: F) announced a new electric vehicle platform that it will build future EVs on. Ford CEO Jim Farley said that we've all lived through automakers giving EVs too many "good college tries" without any success.Now, just two months later, there are reports that Ford is about to end production of its F-150 Lightning -- the best-selling EV pickup truck in the U.S.At best, ending production of the electric F-150 is sending mixed signals to buyers and investors. At worst, it's an admission that selling EVs isn't working for Ford. Is Ford already shifting its EV strategy following its doubling down on EVs just two months ago? Not exactly, but it's undoubtedly not instilling confidence that the company can succeed with EVs.
