Is Palantir a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), which went public via a direct offering six years ago, opened at $10 per share on its first day of trading. Today, it trades at about $180. That 18-bagger gain would have turned a $60,000 investment into $1.1 million. Let's see why Palantir's stock skyrocketed -- and if it could turn a fresh $60,000 investment into over $1 million again.

Palantir helps government agencies and large companies organize their internal data. By breaking down silos across departments and computing platforms, its Gotham (government) and Foundry (commercial) platforms enable more efficient, data-driven decision-making. Many U.S. government agencies and large companies, including Amazon and Apple, use Palantir to aggregate their data for AI applications.

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