Sherwin-Williams Aktie
WKN: 856050 / ISIN: US8243481061
|
20.12.2025 22:30:00
Is Sherwin-Williams Still a Buy After Its 115,000% Run?
In the second quarter of its fiscal 1965, just after its initial public offering the year before, paint maker Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) reported net income of $1.06 million. Sixty years later, in Q2 2025, it reported net income of $754.7 million. Even when you account for the inflation seen in that time, that's a roughly 7,200% rise in net income.Yet, Sherwin-Williams shares have risen far faster, notching 115,000% gains since 1985, the first year its share price data is readily available. What explains the stratospheric gains of a paint-maker stock over the last 40 years?Part of it is its sterling dividend history, as it has increased its dividend for 47 years and counting. But the main reason is share buybacks. The company has aggressively repurchased shares over the years, an inherently shareholder-friendly practice that boosts earnings per share and ultimately share price. In the last decade alone, Sherwin-Williams has bought back over 53 million shares, which is over 20% of the shares left outstanding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
