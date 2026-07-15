Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.07.2026 13:00:00
Is SpaceX Planning to Make a Smartphone to Rival the iPhone?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as just SpaceX, is a company that could disrupt many different industries, including space travel and telecom. But one that investors may not have considered is the smartphone market. While its Starlink service offers mobile internet for smartphones, CEO Elon Musk has also hinted that entering the smartphone market may be a possibility.Image source: Getty Images.According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, SpaceX has been working on a device that has a slimmer design than Apple's iPhone. While it's designed to help people interact with artificial intelligence (AI), its capabilities could certainly extend beyond that, as it's expected to use a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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