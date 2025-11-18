Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
18.11.2025 15:00:00
Is Visa Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Visa (NYSE: V) is a dominant force in the world of payments, having a leading position in card transactions. Shares have been a huge winner, as they've produced a total return of 2,550% since the company's initial public offering in 2008 (as of Nov. 15). A $38,000 investment made back then would be worth $1 million today.The past trend is remarkable, but investors are focused on what the future holds. Can this financial stock make you a millionaire?Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Visa-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Visa von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25