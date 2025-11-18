Visa Aktie

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

18.11.2025 15:00:00

Is Visa Stock a Millionaire Maker?

Visa (NYSE: V) is a dominant force in the world of payments, having a leading position in card transactions. Shares have been a huge winner, as they've produced a total return of 2,550% since the company's initial public offering in 2008 (as of Nov. 15). A $38,000 investment made back then would be worth $1 million today.The past trend is remarkable, but investors are focused on what the future holds. Can this financial stock make you a millionaire?Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
