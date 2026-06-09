J. M. Smucker Aktie
WKN: 633835 / ISIN: US8326964058
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09.06.2026 13:34:39
J.M. Smucker Reports Net Income In Q4
(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) reported fourth quarter net income of $388.1 million, or $3.64 per common share, compared to a net loss of $729.0 million, or $6.85 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.77 from $2.31.
Net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2026 were $2.27 billion, a 6% increase from $2.14 billion in the prior year period. Net sales excluding the divestiture and foreign currency exchange increased 6 percent.
For fiscal 2027, the company expects net sales to decrease 3.0 to 4.0 percent, adjusted earnings per share to range from $9.75 to $10.25, and free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, J.M. Smucker shares are up 3.68 percent to $105.50.
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