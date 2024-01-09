|
09.01.2024 03:10:25
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty To Succeed Robin Hayes As CEO
(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced that Joanna Geraghty, currently the company's president and chief operating officer, will succeed Robin Hayes as chief executive officer, effective February 12, 2024. Hayes will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors until that time, at which point Geraghty will join the Board. Hayes will serve as a strategic advisor to the company over the coming months.
JetBlue expects fourth quarter 2023 results at the better end of the guidance ranges provided in its December 7, 2023 update, based on preliminary results. The company said in December that it projected a loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 7.0 to 4.0 percent for the fourth quarter.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.32 per share on a revenue decline of 6.20 percent to $2.26 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
JetBlue said it will provide additional details on its earnings call on January 30, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JetBlue Airways Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.01.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen am Freitagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Donnerstagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)