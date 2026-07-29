Johnson Controls International Aktie

Johnson Controls International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619

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29.07.2026 13:05:25

Johnson Controls Inc Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $749 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $868 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $6.614 billion from $6.052 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $749 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $6.614 Bln vs. $6.052 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.55 Full year EPS guidance: 5.05

Guidance: 4Q - Organic sales growth of 9% to 10% FY - Organic sales growth of ~8%

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