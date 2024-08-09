|
09.08.2024 17:40:04
Julius Baer Group Ltd. to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds issued 12 September 2017 on first call date
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 9 August 2024 – Julius Baer announced today it will exercise its option to redeem all of the outstanding Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: XS1679216801) at par value plus accrued interest on the first call date on 12 September 2024, in accordance with condition 3 (c) of the terms of the bonds. The bonds, with a coupon of 4.750% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 12 September 2017 in the aggregate nominal amount of USD 300 million.
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256
This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 474 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
