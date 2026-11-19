(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) on Thursday, reported a sharp increase in net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by stronger revenue and a substantial rise in customer orders compared with the prior-year quarter.

Net income climbed to $486 million from $233 million in the three months ended October 31, 2025. Earnings per share increased to $2.82 from $1.35. Revenue advanced 40.5 percent to $1.994 billion from $1.419 billion, while orders surged to $2.339 billion from $1.533 billion.

For the full fiscal year, net income rose to $1.513 billion from $850 million, while revenue increased to $7.157 billion from $5.375 billion. Annual earnings per share reached $8.75, compared with $4.91 a year earlier.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Keysight expects revenue of $2.040 billion to $2.060 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.63 to $3.69.

KEYS is currently trading after hours at $284.98, up $3.56 or 1.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.