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WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

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13.11.2026 10:00:03

Komax Group collaborates with nVent

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Komax Group collaborates with nVent

13.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 13 November 2026

Media release

The Komax Group and nVent are collaborating to accelerate automation in control cabinet manufacturing. nVent, a leading provider of industrial enclosures with tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, will actively integrate Komax’s Zeta Series of wire processing machines into its sales process going forward. Automated processing with a Zeta machine reduces wiring time in control cabinets by up to 80%.

The Komax Group continues to drive forward its realignment, thereby consistently tapping into growth opportunities in the industrial and transportation markets. An important step in this regard is the new collaboration with nVent, which has a strong market position in the field of control cabinet manufacturing and a very broad customer base in North America and Europe. The Komax Group is expanding its access to these markets through this collaboration. Going forward, nVent will generate potential sales leads for the Zeta Series of wire processing machines, complementing the Komax Group’s sales network.

In November, the collaboration between the two companies will be highlighted at two trade shows: The Komax Group will be showcasing a Zeta 620 at the nVent booth during the Rockwell Automation Fair in Boston, USA, from 16 to 19 November, and during the SPS trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, from 24 to 26 November. At SPS, the Komax Group will also present its broad portfolio of automation solutions and testing systems at its own booth.

nVent is a global technology company with over 12,000 employees. Its products and systems safely and reliably connect, protect, and control electrical systems, data centers, energy infrastructure, as well as building and industrial applications. With its nVent HOFFMAN brand, the company is a leading provider of industrial enclosures and protection solutions for electrical and electronic components.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900UID9PCQXLG9479
EQS News ID: 2434228

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434228  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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