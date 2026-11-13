Komax Group collaborates with nVent

The Komax Group and nVent are collaborating to accelerate automation in control cabinet manufacturing. nVent, a leading provider of industrial enclosures with tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, will actively integrate Komax’s Zeta Series of wire processing machines into its sales process going forward. Automated processing with a Zeta machine reduces wiring time in control cabinets by up to 80%.

The Komax Group continues to drive forward its realignment, thereby consistently tapping into growth opportunities in the industrial and transportation markets. An important step in this regard is the new collaboration with nVent, which has a strong market position in the field of control cabinet manufacturing and a very broad customer base in North America and Europe. The Komax Group is expanding its access to these markets through this collaboration. Going forward, nVent will generate potential sales leads for the Zeta Series of wire processing machines, complementing the Komax Group’s sales network.

In November, the collaboration between the two companies will be highlighted at two trade shows: The Komax Group will be showcasing a Zeta 620 at the nVent booth during the Rockwell Automation Fair in Boston, USA, from 16 to 19 November, and during the SPS trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, from 24 to 26 November. At SPS, the Komax Group will also present its broad portfolio of automation solutions and testing systems at its own booth.

nVent is a global technology company with over 12,000 employees. Its products and systems safely and reliably connect, protect, and control electrical systems, data centers, energy infrastructure, as well as building and industrial applications. With its nVent HOFFMAN brand, the company is a leading provider of industrial enclosures and protection solutions for electrical and electronic components.