Komax Aktie
WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154
|
04.11.2026 10:01:33
Komax Group aligns its organization to be consistently market-oriented
|
KOMAX Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Dierikon, 4 November 2026
Media release
The Komax Group is taking a further step in its realignment with effect from 1 January 2027. The existing three business units will be replaced by two market-oriented business segments: Automotive and Industrial & Transportation. This will involve reducing the Executive Committee from five members to four. Reto Steiner will be joining the Executive Committee, while Jürgen Hohnhaus and Tobias Rölz will leave it. At the same time, Roger Albrecht will be taking over as the new CEO of the Komax Group.
With the realignment initiated a few months ago, the Komax Group is laying the groundwork for future profitable growth. In doing so, it aims to secure its position in the automotive industry while pursuing attractive growth opportunities in other markets in a more targeted manner. With effect from 1 January 2027, the Komax Group will therefore simplify its organisational structure and align it more closely with the respective markets and customer needs. The three existing business units (Solutions, Quality Solutions and Market & Digital Services) will be replaced by two business segments: Automotive and Industrial & Transportation. In their respective markets, they will assume end-to-end responsibility for product portfolio, product development, procurement, operations, as well as sales and service.
Reto Steiner to join the Executive Committee
Jürgen Hohnhaus, Executive Vice President of the Solutions Business Unit, and Tobias Rölz, Executive Vice President of the Market & Digital Services Business Unit, will step down from the Executive Committee at the end of 2026. In the first half of 2027, they will support and drive the implementation of the new organisational structure. “Jürgen Hohnhaus and Tobias Rölz have shaped the further development of the Komax Group with great dedication over the past seven and nine years, respectively. Among other things, they have made a significant contribution to the successful integration of the Schleuniger Group and, through their strong commitment, helped to put the Komax Group back on growth path. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank them sincerely for this and wish them all the best for the future,” says Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO of the Komax Group.
Roger Albrecht to become new CEO from 1 January 2027
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax Stories
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KOMAX Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 6
|6036 Dierikon
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0010702154
|Valor:
|907324
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900UID9PCQXLG9479
|EQS News ID:
|2428184
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428184 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Komax AG
|
04.11.26
|Komax Group aligns its organization to be consistently market-oriented (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|Komax Gruppe richtet Organisation konsequent marktorientiert aus (EQS Group)
|
30.10.26
|SPI-Papier Komax-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Komax-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|SPI-Wert Komax-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Komax-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.26
|SPI-Wert Komax-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Komax-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|SPI-Titel Komax-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Komax-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Komax AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Komax AG
|76,60
|-3,04%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne ein -- US-Techbörse bricht ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fallen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.