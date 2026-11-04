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WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

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04.11.2026 10:01:33

Komax Group aligns its organization to be consistently market-oriented

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Komax Group aligns its organization to be consistently market-oriented

04.11.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 4 November 2026

Media release

The Komax Group is taking a further step in its realignment with effect from 1 January 2027. The existing three business units will be replaced by two market-oriented business segments: Automotive and Industrial & Transportation. This will involve reducing the Executive Committee from five members to four. Reto Steiner will be joining the Executive Committee, while Jürgen Hohnhaus and Tobias Rölz will leave it. At the same time, Roger Albrecht will be taking over as the new CEO of the Komax Group.

With the realignment initiated a few months ago, the Komax Group is laying the groundwork for future profitable growth. In doing so, it aims to secure its position in the automotive industry while pursuing attractive growth opportunities in other markets in a more targeted manner. With effect from 1 January 2027, the Komax Group will therefore simplify its organisational structure and align it more closely with the respective markets and customer needs. The three existing business units (Solutions, Quality Solutions and Market & Digital Services) will be replaced by two business segments: Automotive and Industrial & Transportation. In their respective markets, they will assume end-to-end responsibility for product portfolio, product development, procurement, operations, as well as sales and service.

Reto Steiner to join the Executive Committee
Oliver Blauenstein, Head of the Quality Solutions Business Unit and a member of the Executive Committee since 2023, will lead the Automotive business segment. Reto Steiner will be joining the Executive Committee and head the Industrial & Transportation business segment. He has been with the Komax Group since September 2022, initially as Head of Business Segment Products at Schleuniger and, since 2024, as Vice President Center of Competence Semi Automation. He is also Managing Director of the Thun site in Switzerland. Reto Steiner holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Biel and a postgraduate degree in supply chain and logistics, as well as an Executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology in Washington, D.C. Before joining the Komax Group, Reto Steiner spent four and a half years as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Gilgen Door Systems AG. Prior to that, he worked for Comet AG for 16 years, where he began his career as a development engineer and later took on various management roles in production, supply chain, and operations.

Jürgen Hohnhaus, Executive Vice President of the Solutions Business Unit, and Tobias Rölz, Executive Vice President of the Market & Digital Services Business Unit, will step down from the Executive Committee at the end of 2026. In the first half of 2027, they will support and drive the implementation of the new organisational structure. “Jürgen Hohnhaus and Tobias Rölz have shaped the further development of the Komax Group with great dedication over the past seven and nine years, respectively. Among other things, they have made a significant contribution to the successful integration of the Schleuniger Group and, through their strong commitment, helped to put the Komax Group back on growth path. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank them sincerely for this and wish them all the best for the future,” says Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO of the Komax Group.

Roger Albrecht to become new CEO from 1 January 2027
With effect from 1 January 2027, the Executive Committee will therefore be reduced from five to four members. Roger Albrecht will be joining Oliver Blauenstein, EVP Automotive, Reto Steiner, EVP Industrial & Transportation and Andreas Weibel, interim CFO, on the Executive Committee. Taking up his new role in 2027, Roger Albrecht will succeed Chairman Andreas Häberli as CEO. Andreas Häberli has been serving in this role on an interim basis since 1 April 2026, ensuring the company’s leadership and driving its continued development during the transition phase.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 529900UID9PCQXLG9479
EQS News ID: 2428184

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428184  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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