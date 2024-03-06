|
06.03.2024 13:01:22
Kraft Heinz Not JV Unveils Plant-Based Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, Sausages
(RTTNews) - Plant-based food firm Kraft Heinz Not Co. LLC announced the launch of NotHotDogs and NotSausages, marking its debut in the plant-based meat category. The new innovations, which are the company's first ever plant-based Oscar Mayer offerings, would begin rolling out in major retailers across the United States later in 2024.
The joint venture, formed by Kraft Heinz and plant-based products maker Not Co., said its Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages are available in Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors.
The new products offer smoky, savory taste, meaty color, and thick, juicy bite that consumers crave in plant-based alternatives, the firm noted.
The new innovations will debut at Expo West from March 12 - March 16.
The joint venture's plant-based portfolio includes KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, and NotMayo. Looking to the year ahead, the company plans additional categories and recently began its international expansion.
According to Kraft Heinz Not, plant-based market would skyrocket to $19 billion by 2030 in the United States from $8.3 billion in 2023. However, plant-based hot dogs and dinner sausage links remain underdeveloped and under-consumed largely as consumers are disappointed with the taste and texture of existing offerings.
Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, Kraft Heinz Not, said, "At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone - from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious. We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture's first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo's revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Kraft Heinz Companymehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier The Kraft Heinz Company-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein The Kraft Heinz Company-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Verluste in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert The Kraft Heinz Company-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu The Kraft Heinz Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Kraft Heinz Company
|31,98
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Donnerstag auf einen schwächeren Start zu. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.