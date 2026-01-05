Leclanché Restarts M3 Module Production Line Following Incident

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 5th of January 2026 – Leclanché SA, one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, announces the restart of its M3 module production line in Yverdon-les-Bains following the incident reported on the 26th of November 2025.



After a couple of weeks of testing and validation, modules have been successfully produced in test mode before the Christmas break. Following this test period, standard production has resumed as

of Monday 5th of January 2026 under adapted operating conditions until the equipment damaged during the incident is fully replaced. The adapted operating conditions are to take in to account offline quality testing while the inline testing station is being repaired. None of the assembly process steps have been modified or degraded, so we maintain full product compliance and full production

capacity on the key assembly steps.

Production operations will continue during the full replacement period with a gradual ramp-up planned over the coming weeks. We expect to reach close to full production capacity in this mode, and full production capacity is expected to be restored once the new equipment is installed.

The supply disruption to clients following the incident has been minimal, and with the restart of module production, we will be able to maintain the supply of goods to our customers, including battery pack assembly in Germany.

Pierre Blanc, Group CEO & CTIO of Leclanché said: “I would like to sincerely thank our engineering, EHS, and production teams for their exceptional commitment and responsiveness, as well as our suppliers for their valuable support during the assessment and recovery phase. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in enabling the safe and timely restart of the line.”

Leclanché will continue to provide updates should new material information become available.

