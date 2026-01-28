Littelfuse Aktie

Littelfuse für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893593 / ISIN: US5370081045

28.01.2026 13:26:55

Littelfuse Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), a technology manufacturing company, on Wednesday, reported its net loss widened in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $242.14 million from $51.79 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $9.72 versus $2.09 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $309.8 million from $90 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.69 versus $1.53 last year.

On average, five analysts had expected the company to report $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $121.6 million from $83 million in the previous year.

Operating loss widened to $222.82 million from $49.50 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $593.93 million from $529.51 million in the previous year.

Further, the company said it will pay a cash dividend of $0.75 per share on March 5 to shareholders of record as of February 19.

On Tuesday, Littelfuse closed trading 1.96% higher at $296.17 on the Nasdaq.

