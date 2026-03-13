Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575
13.03.2026 07:00:05
LLB Group publishes Annual Report 2025
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG
Vaduz, 13 March 2026. The LLB Group has published its complete Annual Report 2025. It contains comprehensive information concerning financial and non-financial aspects of the 2025 business year. In addition, the documents for the 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are dispatched.
The annual report for 2025 focuses on the successful further development of the LLB Group in the previous year. Under the title "Solid foundation. Targeted growth." various milestones in the implementation of the ACT-26 corporate strategy are presented, which have significantly characterised the development of the banking group in 2025.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. As at 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2290768
