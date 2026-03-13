LLB Group publishes Annual Report 2025

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Vaduz, 13 March 2026. The LLB Group has published its complete Annual Report 2025. It contains comprehensive information concerning financial and non-financial aspects of the 2025 business year. In addition, the documents for the 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are dispatched. The annual report for 2025 focuses on the successful further development of the LLB Group in the previous year. Under the title "Solid foundation. Targeted growth." various milestones in the implementation of the ACT-26 corporate strategy are presented, which have significantly characterised the development of the banking group in 2025.

In addition to an overview of the Group’s business operations, strategy and organisation, the financial report with consolidated financial statement of the LLB Group and the financial statement of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (already published on 20.02.2026), the report also provides details relating to corporate governance and the compensation report. Moreover, a certified sustainability statement including climate reporting forms is an integral part of the annual report. This was prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The Annual Report 2025 is available in German at gb2025.llb.li and in English at ar2025.llb.li. Furthermore, also for reasons of sustainability, the LLB Group’s business reporting is geared towards the online version in the internet. At the website, facts and figures in structured form can be interactively accessed. An informative special section provides additional insights.

In addition, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG dispatches the invitation and voting documents for the 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 17 April 2026 at 6.00 p.m. at the SAL - Saal am Lindaplatz, in Schaan. The documents are also available on the LLB website under: llb.li/generalmeeting. An overview of the proposed amendment to the Statutes can be found here as well. Important dates Friday, 17 April 2026, 34 th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Wednesday, 19 August 2026, presentation of 2026 interim business result Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. As at 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion. Contact

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

Berit Pietschmann, Group Corporate Communications

Telephone +423 236 87 14 | communications@llb.li | llb.li

