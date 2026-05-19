Broadcom Aktie
WKN DE: A2JG9Z / ISIN: US11135F1012
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19.05.2026 09:47:53
LSEG, Broadcom Sign New Five-Year VMware Cloud Agreement
(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Tuesday announced a new five-year agreement to expand their long-standing technology partnership centered on VMware Cloud Foundation.
Under the agreement, Broadcom will provide its VMware Cloud Foundation and professional services to support LSEG's private cloud infrastructure and help deploy VMware Cloud Foundation 9 across its environments.
The agreement extends a relationship spanning more than a decade, during which LSEG has used VMware software across parts of its technology infrastructure.
"Extending our use of VMware Cloud Foundation supports an engineered private cloud for our operations, while giving us the flexibility to support new services and workloads as our technology needs evolve," said Andrew Knight, CIO, Infrastructure and Cloud, LSEG.
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