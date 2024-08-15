|
15.08.2024 13:25:33
LSI Industries Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4
(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $5.668 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $8.415 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.278 million or $0.24 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $129.007 million from $123.636 million last year.
LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $5.668 Mln. vs. $8.415 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $129.007 Mln vs. $123.636 Mln last year.
