Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management Powers Giant Eagle’s Distribution Operations

Manhattan Associates Inc. (Nasdaq: MANH) today announced Giant Eagle’s successful implementation of Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management (WM), the industry’s leading cloud-native, evergreen, and extensible warehouse management solution. One of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors, Giant Eagle has successfully transitioned three of its distribution centers from an on-prem Manhattan WMS to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. It plans to shift its remaining four DCs by August 2025.

The American supermarket chain’s move to a cloud-native WMS has gone smoothly with each implementation completed faster than the previous one. Manhattan has worked with Giant Eagle to minimize disruption to the business and return the DCs to their prior production levels within days of going live with the new system.

"What I love most about Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is that we'll never need to upgrade again," said Dan Kapalko, senior director of Technology Systems at Giant Eagle. "Plus, the ability to get new features and functionality every quarter is invaluable. We’ve already received several of these quarterly releases, and many of the new features, like the shipment progress screen, have become essential tools used by our Team Members every day in our three live warehouses. This continuous stream of enhancements gives us a competitive advantage, without the cost and disruption of a traditional upgrade.”

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the first cloud-native WMS that unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution. Built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active WM ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, agility, and ease of use.

"We are honored to extend our successful partnership with Giant Eagle and are thrilled to power their distribution centers with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president of Professional Services at Manhattan. "The cloud-native system gives them the ability to scale operations, as well as continuous access to the latest innovations in distribution. It’s exciting to see Giant Eagle taking advantage of the new quarterly capabilities to drive even greater business value.”

Additionally, Giant Eagle recently adopted Manhattan Active Transportation Management to extend this visibility and control to its logistics operations. Manhattan Active TM is the industry’s fastest shipment planning engine, equipped with advanced multi-modal, self-configuring, and self-tuning intelligence, and continuous optimization. By combining Manhattan Active WM with Manhattan Active TM, Giant Eagle will be able to optimize distribution, transportation, labor, and automation within a single, cloud-native application.

ABOUT GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 50 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo, myPerks, and Giant Eagle Advantage Card are trademarks registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Phoenix Intangibles Holding Company and exclusively licensed to Giant Eagle, Inc.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023104267/en/