Manhattan Associates Named Overall Innovation of the Year from the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named SupplyTech Breakthrough’s Overall Innovation of the Year for 2024. Amongst thousands of nominations, Manhattan Active® Yard Management, with its ability to unify distribution and logistics functions, was recognized as the year’s most groundbreaking supply chain solution.

Last year, Manhattan announced its next-generation Yard Management solution to expand the company’s vision of a unified supply chain. By redesigning yard management to work seamlessly with its industry leading warehouse and transportation management solutions on a single cloud native platform, Manhattan completed the digital unification of distribution and logistics where they come together in the physical world. Manhattan delivered unified yard capabilities as part of its quarterly innovation delivery, immediately available to all Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management customers as part of their subscription.

"Historically, yard management has been one of the weakest links in the end-to-end supply chain, with many companies still relying on low-tech solutions to manage their operations. These inefficiencies have a significant impact across the supply chain,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "Manhattan Active Yard Management is perfectly suited to address these business challenges and bridge the gap between distribution and logistics. We are proud to recognize them for this industry-leading, innovative offering.”

"We are delighted that Manhattan is a winner in the Overall Innovation of the Year category. Our Yard Management provides real-time insights and dynamic updates, truly creating a unified approach and driving optimization opportunities, that aren’t possible with traditional siloed systems. Distributors now have complete visibility into every part of their yard operations, leading to higher efficiencies in the warehouse and faster transportation networks,” said Blake Coram, director of Product Management, Manhattan Associates. "This recognition is further validation of Manhattan’s market leading innovation and vision.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize creativity, and success of companies, technologies, and products within the supply chain technology sector. SupplyTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for companies in today’s most competitive technology sectors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

