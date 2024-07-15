Manhattan Celebrates Trailblazers in Supply Chain Commerce

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the winners of this year’s Spotlight on Innovation Awards. Unveiled at the company’s annual customer event, Momentum 2024, these prestigious awards honor the companies that have expanded their business, improved their customer experience and pioneered changes in their industries through the strategic use of Manhattan’s supply chain commerce solutions.

"Manhattan is constantly innovating and is committed to delivering industry leading solutions that help the world’s top brands deliver the unique and outstanding shopping experiences that consumers expect,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. "We are proud to recognize these companies who are at the forefront of supply chain commerce.”

The winners were:

Best Retail Customer Experience – Victoria’s Secret for building a culture dedicated to its customers and continuous innovation. They offer an exceptional omnichannel shopping experience with services like international order fulfillment, buy online pickup in store (BOPIS), ship from store, same-day delivery, a loyalty program and a Home Try-On program with an option to keep or return.

As part of the award, Manhattan Associates will make a donation to the charity of each winner’s choosing.

