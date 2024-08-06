Marin Software Responds To Antitrust Ruling Against Google

(RTTNews) - Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) has issued a response to the recent landmark antitrust ruling against Google by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. The Court found that Google has a monopoly in the general search services market and has used exclusive agreements to preserve its dominance, thereby suppressing competition.

"This ruling highlights the critical need for independent and unbiased marketing technology solutions," said Christopher Lien, CEO of Marin Software.

Marin Software said that as a publisher-agnostic platform, it is dedicated to providing marketers with the tools they need to manage, report, and optimize their campaigns across all major channels without the constraints imposed by monopolistic practices.