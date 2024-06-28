Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes AI Competitors For Trying To "Create God"

(RTTNews) - In a recent Youtube interview with Kane Sutter, Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts about AI technology, and his company's AI strategy.

Talking on the Youtube channel Kallaway, Zuckerberg said that AI technology should not be "hoarded", emphasizing the need for open-source AI models.

"I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI," Zuckerberg said. "It's almost as if they kind of think they're creating God or something."

The CEO's comments seem to be directed towards certain AI workers who treat AI as God. For example, an anonymous AI worker told to Vanity Fair in September, "We're creating God," Business Insider reports.

"The future is not going to be one AI," he continued. "It's going to be a lot of AIs with a lot of different people being able to create different things."

Expanding on the point, Zuckerberg said that Meta is looking forward to integrate many AIs.

"Our overall view is that this isn't the type of thing where there should just be one of," he said. "People want to interact with lots of different people and businesses, and there needs to be a lot of different AIs that get created to reflect people's different interests."