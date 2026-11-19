(RTTNews) - Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm and a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH), said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Synpulse, a technology consulting and AI platform company serving financial services organizations.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marsh said the acquisition will combine Oliver Wyman's strategy consulting capabilities with Synpulse's technology and implementation expertise to help banks, insurers and asset managers with business transformation.

"Synpulse brings exceptional technology consulting and AI engineering capabilities, deep financial services expertise and a track record of delivering complex enterprise change," said Ted Moynihan, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman and Marsh Management Consulting.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

In pre-market trading on the NYSE, Marsh shares were up 0.66% after closing at $205.43 on Wednesday.