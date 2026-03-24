MCH Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q16U / ISIN: CH0039542854
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24.03.2026 07:00:38
MCH Group Reports Profitability Improvement in 2025
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MCH Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. LR 53
Basel, March, 24th 2026
MCH Group further strengthened its financial performance in 2025, improving profitability and maintaining cash generation despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by exchange rate volatility and market uncertainty. Through disciplined execution, increased operational efficiency and continued portfolio development, the Group achieved significant progress in its strategic priorities.
Group EBITDA increased by around 50% year-on-year, reflecting stronger focus on higher-margin activities (including early positive impact from new ABQ) and improved operating model. Reported revenues were slightly below the previous year, mainly due to adverse foreign exchange effects of CHF 13 million and event cycle timing. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew by 2%.
Key Financial Figures at a Glance (Figures for the 2024 financial year in parentheses)
Cash generation turned to positive at more than CHF 30 million, supported by CHF 14 million from the sale of the Effretikon building. At the same time, the Group’s core business generated CHF 16 million in net cash flow, despite ongoing investments in two new platforms scheduled for 2026: the health.tech | global summit and the Futurific Institute. Net profit exceeded CHF 18 million including a CHF 3 million depreciation on the Arcual IP asset.
Art Basel remains key growth driver
Art Basel continued to be the Group’s strongest earnings pillar and central growth engine. The brand further expanded its global presence with the launch of Art Basel Qatar, opening access to an important growth region for the international art market. Innovation initiatives also strengthened the Art Basel ecosystem. In 2025, the Group launched the Art Basel Awards, a global platform recognizing individuals and institutions shaping the future of art. In addition, Zero/10, an initiative dedicated to art in the digital age, received strong market response during its first implementation at Art Basel Miami Beach, expanding engagement with digitally native audiences.
Strong activity across divisions
Each of the Group’s divisions contributed to the overall performance.
Andrea Zappia, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MCH Group: "2025 was a year of consolidation and tangible progress for MCH Group. Despite market volatility, we improved profitability, strengthened our financial position and continued to invest in new platforms that will support our future growth."
Outlook for 2026
Looking ahead to 2026, MCH Group will continue to execute its growth strategy while strengthening its international positioning and expanding its portfolio of global platforms. Key milestones will include the first edition of Art Basel Qatar in February 2026 and the launch of the health.tech | global summit in Basel in March 2026, developed in partnership with Bits & Pretzels. At the same time, the Group will continue to expand initiatives such as Zero/10 and the Art Basel Awards.
With the Futurific Institute project, MCH Group is also preparing a new series of global events designed to make futures visible through a combination of convenings, challenges and bold public experiences. The initiative is expected to launch in 2027, beginning in Basel. Zappia: "Our ambition is to build globally relevant platforms while remaining deeply rooted in Basel. With our initiatives, we are expanding our ecosystem and creating new spaces where communities, ideas and innovation can come together. I would like to sincerely thank our employees and partners whose commitment and creativity make this progress possible."
About MCH Group
Media Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MCH Group AG
|Messeplatz 10
|4058 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 200 20 20
|E-mail:
|info@mch-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mch-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0039542854
|Valor:
|3954285
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296038
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2296038 24-March-2026 CET/CEST
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