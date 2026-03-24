MCH Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

MCH Group Reports Profitability Improvement in 2025



24-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. LR 53 Basel, March, 24th 2026 MCH Group further strengthened its financial performance in 2025, improving profitability and maintaining cash generation despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by exchange rate volatility and market uncertainty. Through disciplined execution, increased operational efficiency and continued portfolio development, the Group achieved significant progress in its strategic priorities. Group EBITDA increased by around 50% year-on-year, reflecting stronger focus on higher-margin activities (including early positive impact from new ABQ) and improved operating model. Reported revenues were slightly below the previous year, mainly due to adverse foreign exchange effects of CHF 13 million and event cycle timing. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew by 2%. Key Financial Figures at a Glance (Figures for the 2024 financial year in parentheses) Operating Income: CHF 429.6 million (CHF 435.7 million)

EBITDA: CHF 51.2 million (CHF 34.5 million)

EBIT: CHF 27.3 Million (CHF 14.9 MILLION)

Net profit: CHF 18.6 million (CHF 3.0 million)

Net cash flow: CHF 30.4 million (CHF –6.6 million) Cash generation turned to positive at more than CHF 30 million, supported by CHF 14 million from the sale of the Effretikon building. At the same time, the Group’s core business generated CHF 16 million in net cash flow, despite ongoing investments in two new platforms scheduled for 2026: the health.tech | global summit and the Futurific Institute. Net profit exceeded CHF 18 million including a CHF 3 million depreciation on the Arcual IP asset. Art Basel remains key growth driver Art Basel continued to be the Group’s strongest earnings pillar and central growth engine. The brand further expanded its global presence with the launch of Art Basel Qatar, opening access to an important growth region for the international art market. Innovation initiatives also strengthened the Art Basel ecosystem. In 2025, the Group launched the Art Basel Awards, a global platform recognizing individuals and institutions shaping the future of art. In addition, Zero/10, an initiative dedicated to art in the digital age, received strong market response during its first implementation at Art Basel Miami Beach, expanding engagement with digitally native audiences. Strong activity across divisions Each of the Group’s divisions contributed to the overall performance. Art Basel strengthened its international presence through new initiatives and market expansion.

Exhibitions & Events delivered numerous own and guest events attracting more than 680,000 participants and contributing significantly to regional value creation and international industry networking.

Live Marketing Solutions (LMS ) delivered more than 2,300 projects and activations worldwide, with particularly strong performances in the United States and the Middle East.

Within LMS, MCH Global achieved record revenue and was selected as "Experiential Agency of the Year" in the Middle East.

expomobilia focused on operational stability and strengthening its role in delivering Art Basel.

MC² contributed significantly to the division’s performance, delivering more than 2,000 projects for over 290 brands across five continents. Andrea Zappia, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MCH Group: "2025 was a year of consolidation and tangible progress for MCH Group. Despite market volatility, we improved profitability, strengthened our financial position and continued to invest in new platforms that will support our future growth." Outlook for 2026 Looking ahead to 2026, MCH Group will continue to execute its growth strategy while strengthening its international positioning and expanding its portfolio of global platforms. Key milestones will include the first edition of Art Basel Qatar in February 2026 and the launch of the health.tech | global summit in Basel in March 2026, developed in partnership with Bits & Pretzels. At the same time, the Group will continue to expand initiatives such as Zero/10 and the Art Basel Awards. With the Futurific Institute project, MCH Group is also preparing a new series of global events designed to make futures visible through a combination of convenings, challenges and bold public experiences. The initiative is expected to launch in 2027, beginning in Basel. Zappia: "Our ambition is to build globally relevant platforms while remaining deeply rooted in Basel. With our initiatives, we are expanding our ecosystem and creating new spaces where communities, ideas and innovation can come together. I would like to sincerely thank our employees and partners whose commitment and creativity make this progress possible." About MCH Group

MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, Miami Beach and Qatar, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC², and expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zu¨rich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA. Media Contact

MCH Group AG

Head of Group Media and Public Affairs

Lucia Uebersax | +41 58 206 22 43 | lucia.uebersax@mch-group.com

End of Inside Information