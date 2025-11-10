Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

10.11.2025 12:15:00

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia Investors

Since Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) published third-quarter earnings results on Oct. 29, shares have plummeted by 17%. The influence behind the sell-off surrounds one factor above all else: spending.Below, I'll break down why investors are keeping such a keen eye on Meta's financial profile and detail how the company's aggressive spending bodes well for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).You may recall that a few years ago, a concept known as the metaverse swiftly emerged as the next big megatrend. If an executive referenced how their company planned to use the metaverse to transform operations, chances are investors plowed into the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
