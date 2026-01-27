Meta Expands AI Push With Manus Integration And New Subscription Features

(RTTNews) - Meta's looking to bring in technology from Manus, a Chinese-founded AI start-up, into its subscription services. This is part of a larger plan to enhance the Meta AI app and introduce advanced automated tools.

They made a deal to buy Manus back in December for approximately $2 billion, and they claim this acquisition will enable them to create "general-purpose agents" that can handle complex tasks, such as planning trips or making presentations, with minimal user input.

Manus has since moved its base to Singapore from China and claims its tech can run on its own, tackling tasks without needing constant prompts. Plus, Meta plans to keep offering standalone Manus subscriptions for business clients.

That said, back in January, Beijing announced it would look into the deal to see if it goes against Chinese laws on tech exports or national security.

On top of that, Meta is expanding its subscription services across its platforms. They've been experimenting with limiting link sharing for free users on Facebook, introduced paid ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the UK, and even launched paid verification for blue-tick accounts. All of these points to Meta trying to diversify its revenue and ramp up its investment in AI.