|
14.06.2024 20:18:28
Meta Makes Improvements In WhatsApp Video Calls
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) is introducing some significant changes to WhatsApp video calls, potentially making the instant messaging app an alternative to other video conferencing platforms.
According to the company's blog post, WhatsApp will now have a "speaker spotlight" feature, which will automatically highlight the person who is speaking at the moment, and make them appear on the screen first.
Another one is "screen sharing with audio", a feature that will enable users to share audio along with the screen.
Additionally, WhatsApp users can now add up to 32 people on a video call across all the devices.
Earlier, the video call from the messaging platform was limited to 16 people on Windows app, and eight people on the Mac app, as per The Verge.
The tech giant's blog post also highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to improving quality of audio and video calls on WhatsApp.
The new updates will be rolled out "over the next few weeks", the company added.
