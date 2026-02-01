Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
01.02.2026 11:12:17
Meta Platforms' $135 Billion Bet Makes Complete Sense
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is off to a fast start this year. Shares climbed 9% in January, building off two straight years of double-digit gains and a triple-digit return in 2023. The momentum continues.Nonetheless, investors have a lot to digest when thinking about the future of this business. Meta just reported its latest financial results, and it revealed its spending outlook for 2026. Capital expenditures (capex) are expected to total between $115 billion and $135 billion this year. That would be up substantially from $72 billion in capex in 2025. The notable year-over-year growth is "driven by increased investment to support our Meta Superintelligence Labs efforts and core business," according to CFO Susan Li. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|604,40
|-2,26%
