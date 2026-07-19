Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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19.07.2026 15:35:00
Meta Platforms: Is This the Most Undervalued Stock in Big Tech? (NASDAQ: META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) isn't a stock that the market is in love with right now, although it has been viewed more positively in recent weeks as rumors swirl about Meta starting up a cloud computing division. This has helped the stock rally from its lows, but it's still quite cheap overall.Cheap doesn't always equal undervalued, though, because sometimes the business is in decline, and a cheap stock price is warranted. Is that the case with Meta Platforms? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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