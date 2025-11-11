Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
11.11.2025 16:15:00
Meta Platforms Stock: Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been on an impressive run over the past couple of years, rising from a low of $120 in early 2023 to a high of $790 earlier this year. Investors have been largely convinced the business has been on the right path, with sales growth looking solid and the company's investments and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) also appearing promising.Recently, however, the company released its latest quarterly results, and the stock has been going on a bit of a tailspin ever since. On Nov. 6, it closed at just under $619 -- the lowest level it has been at since back in May. Could this be a great time to invest in the social media giant?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
