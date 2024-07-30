30.07.2024 19:46:46

Meta To Pay $1.4 Bln To Texas In Facial Recognition Data Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, alleging the Facebook-parent of capturing and using biometric data of users without their consent.

"After vigorously pursuing justice for our citizens whose privacy rights were violated by Meta's use of facial recognition software, I'm proud to announce that we have reached the largest settlement ever obtained from an action brought by a single state," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleged that Meta's past use of facial recognition technology violated the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

"This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world's biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans' privacy rights. Any abuse of Texans' sensitive data will be met with the full force of the law," Paxton stated.

The attorney general's office pointed out that Facebook's 'Tag Suggestions' feature, rolled out in 2011, claimed to make it easier for users to tag others in their photos. However, the feature virtually scanned every face on Facebook with the facial recognition software, "capturing records of the facial geometry of the people depicted".

In 2021, the social media site shut down the facial recognition systems, citing "growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole".

"We are pleased to resolve this matter, and look forward to exploring future opportunities to deepen our business investments in Texas, including potentially developing data centers," a spokesperson of Meta told to CNBC.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

13:19 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
13:10 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:54 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
10:14 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10:07 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 476,90 8,88% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen